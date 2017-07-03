Boko Haram: Nigeria, Chad Defense Chiefs meet to strengthen strategies

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Armed Forces Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin and his Chadian counterpart, Lieutenant General Mohammad Ibrahim Saed, held a crucial strategic meeting over the weekend , aimed at improving the synergy between Nigeria and Chad, on the ongoing operation against Boko Haram Terrorists and other criminalities, in the Lake Chad Basin Region.

A statement by John Enenche, Major General, Director Defence Information said that, “ This meeting underscores the efforts of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).”

According to the statement, General Olonisakin stated that the meeting which is a mutual consultation would enhance cooperation between the two Armed Forces towards clearing the Region, of Boko Haram Terrorist activities.

While the Chadian Chief of Defence Staff reiterated the commitment of the Chadian Military to the common cause of fighting terrorism and all forms of criminalities in the region.

General Olonisakin assured all Nigerians and the International Community in the statement that, the Nigerian Military would continue to sustain and improve its strategy and operational procedures through the Multinational Joint Task Force and Operation LAFIYA DOLE, to bring lasting peace to the North East and Lake Chad Basin Region.

In a related development, the Nigerian armed forces and security agencies in Nigeria have held the first edition of joint route march exercise nationwide today.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, appreciated the participating agencies for turning out enmasse to show the resolve of the Military and Security Agencies to work together in securing our Nation.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Research and Development Bureau, Air Vice Marshall Benjamin Nweze, the CDS urged the participants to continue in the spirit of unity and togetherness exhibited during the exercise.

He urged the officers and men to continue to discourage inter-agency rivalry and misunderstanding between personnel, saying that; “We are all working towards the same goal of ensuring a safer and indivisible Nigeria”

He added that all agencies are important and needed one another to succeed. He pointed out that the quarterly exercise would promote and reduce avoidable friction in the discharge of the statutory responsibilities of security agencies.

The slogan for the exercise, is “TOGETHER WE ARE”;. Protecting Lives and Property, Ensuring unity and Progress, Supporting Democracy, Upholding the Constitution, Defending National Interest.