Boko Haram: Northern govs donate N360m to Borno

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Northern Governors Forum, (NGF) comprising the 18 northern states governors yesterday donated the sum of N360 million to support Borno state government in addressing problems associated with humanitarian needs and rebuilding of communities and livelihoods arising from the Boko Haram insurgency.

Governors Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto and Bindo Umaru Jibrilla of Adamawa states conveyed the donations in cheques to Governor Kashim Shettima at the Government House in Maiduguri, with each, of the governors donating the sum of N20 million.

The four governors who flew to Maiduguri in the morning spent some hours before departing. While in Maiduguri, they also visited one of the Internally Displaced Persons camps and paid a courtesy call on Governor Kashim Shettima.

At the courtesy, Governor Masari of Katsina spoke on behalf of his visiting colleagues.

He said they were nominated by other governors in rest of the northern states to travel to Maiduguri on behalf of their forum to show solidarity and commiserate with Shettima and the people of Borno state over resurgence of Boko Haram attacks especially the killings and abduction of oil prospectors and many other innocent citizens.

“At our last meeting of the Northern Governors, it was resolved that a committee was set up to visit Borno. We were nominated as members of the committee. We are here to show sympathy to the good people of Borno and in solidarity with our brother, Governor Kashim Shettima. We are solidly behind him and we stand by him at this trying time. We have also resolved to be more united than ever before,” Masari said.

“What affects any of us, affects all. Each of the 18 northern States is donating N20m totaling N360m. Some have already issued cheques while others are sending theirs soon. We will stand in solidarity with each other and we will do everything humanly possible to ensure that this kind of crisis that affected the northeast does not affect any other part of the north and by extension the country,” he added.