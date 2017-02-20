Boko Haram razes Borno village, kills 3

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

At least three persons were killed, several others wounded on Sunday afternoon when suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ carried out fresh attack in Yaza-Kumaza village, Askira-Uba local government area in southern part of Borno state.

Security operatives were yet to comment on‐the incident.

However, the latest attack ‐occurred at a time the Borno State Security Council established more guard locations to forestall the renewed attacks.

Similarly, the insurgents razed down the ‐village as thousands of people were displaced and fled to nearby communities for safety, local hunters and members of the vigilante group told journalists yesterday.

Sources hinted that the attackers were among the fleeing remnants of the terrorists scampering for food and logistics after being dislodged from their enclave in Sambisa forest.

Michael Emmanuel, members of the vigilante group, who spoke with journalists on phone, said the militants raided the village around 4pm, even as the assault lasted for over an hour.

Emmanuel noted that several villagers who‐fled into the forest following intense rampage were yet to return.

“Heavily armed insurgents stormed Yaza-Kumaza which is very close to Lassa town and killed three people.Many people have escaped into the bush and up till now it is only few people that have return to the village after the gunmen had left”, he said.