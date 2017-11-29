Boko Haram resurgence: Senate to invite security chiefs

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Senate yesterday planned to invite the Service Chiefs to brief it in a closed door session, on the resurgence of the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in North Eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Recall that Senate, last week, said it is disturbed by incessant attacks by armed bandits across the states in the country.

It however, proposed to amend the national security structure which, it said has collapsed so as to checkmate the wanton killings and massive destruction of property.

The Upper Chamber had unanimously voted for establisment of state police to enable adequate community policing.

Senator Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), who came under a point of order, said the insurgency in the North East is resurfacing, stressing the need to invite the Security Chiefs to brief the Senate in a closed door session on the situation.

In his ruling, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, said that the issue would be discussed at another legislative day, where a final decision will be taken.