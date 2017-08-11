Boko Haram: UNIMAID denies resignation of 70 lecturers

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru Maiduguri

The management of University of Maiduguri in Borno state has denied reports that the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) of its Branch, Dr. Dani Mamman confirmed that 70 of his members have recently resigned following incessant attacks and bombings by insurgents within varsity community.

Director, Radio and Public Relations of the institution, Professor Danjuma Gambo in a statement yesterday, said, the report was not only false and misleading, but is calculated to further inflict tension among parents, students and the general public.

According to him, “As management is doing everything possible to ensure adequate security in and around the campus for smooth opening of the new academic session in October this year, Media practitioners are expected to verify information from their sources before going to press.”

Prof. Gambo recalled that the ASSU Chairman had, at a press conference organized by ASSU and other UNIMAID based Unions presented the same figures last month but in the context of the period of 2009 to 2017, insisting that, the resignation was not afresh as depicted in the recent publications.

His words; “the Chairman was then understood by the media and the general public as substantiating the union’s call for urgent intervention by the Federal government to address recent attacks on the NNPC/UNIMAID oil exploration team along the Gubio axis.

“While management regrets this misunderstanding of the figures and the context in which they were presented by the Chairman, it wishes to clarify that it has not received any resignation letter(s) from academic or non-academic staff in the institution since the attack took place.

“Unfortunately, the recent comment by the Chairman based on the same figures in the same 2009-20017 context has been mischievously twisted thereby giving impression that 70 lecturers had recently put off their appointments.

“Having successfully completed the Second Semester 2016/2017 examinations, academic staff are rather busy processing and submitting results to their Heads of Department, preparatory to promoting /graduating successful students.

“In view of the above, members of the public should ignore the rumours and misconceptions generated by the false and misleading claims and opinions on the comment of the Chairman, as they do not in any way reflect the reality of the situation in the University.

“The media are also advised to make more effective use of the open-door-policy of the University management in information dissemination, especially on such sensitive issue, so as not to heighten tension.”