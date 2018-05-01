BOMB BLAST IN MUBI
Twin bomb blast is feared to have killed many at a mosque and at second hand clothes market in Mubi ADAMAWA state.
Confirming the development, Chairman of MUBI North LGA,Hon MUSA Skating told journalists on phone interview that all worshippers in mosque were killed one of in the blast.
Ajayi said security operatives have been deployed to the area.
What a devastating tragedy to the people of mubi, may there soul rest in perfect peace and to those who sustain injuries may God heal them firmly and never a second chance for such to happen, Ameen ya Allah.