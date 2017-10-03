Borno begins campaign against insurgent’s Ideologies

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Borno State Government on Monday flagged off campaign on counter narrative against insurgent’s ideologies, charging religious leaders, traditional rulers and stakeholders to key into the programme by enlightening the people to desist from extremism and other forms of violence.

The programme which took place at Multi – Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri was organized by Army Headquarters, Department of Civil Military Affairs and Religious Enlightenment Forum.

Flagging off the ceremony, Governor Kashim Shettima who was represented by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan said, the emergence of Boko Haram has not only left many people dead and property destroyed, but also retarded development of the State.

To this end, he said, the state government is ready to partner with all stakeholders in the fight against Boko Haram as according to him, the Corridor Safe Haven created by the military is ready to accommodate any repentant and deradicalize Boko Haram members.

He also said that the state government will create an enabling environment for the security agencies, traditional/religious and community leaders to ensure crime free society, stressing that, the law for the Prohibition of Alcohol/Narcotic Drugs Consumption, Prostitution among other social vices is still in place and banned across the state.

In his address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai said that the Nigeria Army had adopted many strategies toward demobilising, reintegration and rehabilitation of Boko Haram terrorists in trying to ensure adequate security in the country.

Represented by Chief of Training and Operations, Major General David Ahmadu said, “It is no longer news that Nigeria army is all over the country trying to ensure that there is peace and unity in the country.

He pointed out that Operation Python Dance II is one of them which is still ongoing and the report we are receiving indicated that a lot has been achieved toward enhancing peace.

“The Coming of the President Muhammadu Buhari, The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces at the Theatre Command of Operation LAFIYA DOLE Yesterday (57th Independence Day) was a morale booster to us.

“He has made al ot of strategic statement and we on our part must ensure that we do our best toward ensuring a free and peaceful democratic society and end the madness of Boko Haram in the Northeast.

“We all must all work toward restoring peace in our dear country especially in the Northeast”. Said Buratai.

He enjoined parents to prioritise the upbringing of thier children to enable them become meaningful citizens of the country.

“Traditional and religious leaders, clergymen, and all relevant stakeholders stakeholders must put their heads together, put their differences aside and build a united Nigeria and establishing relative peace.

“I is your duty to keep your house safe because you are the one who lives in it. don’t always expect your naighbour from outside to come to your house to keep peace. achieving peace must begin with you.

“I know that the state is doing it best to support the army and the army will continue to do it best. The Operation Safe Corridor rehabilitation effort was one of those effort of the army’s campaign against terrorism. We assure you that we will continue to do alot to win the heart of the people but without you we cannot do it.

“We are not going to fail in our responsibility as far as our constitutional role is concern”. He stated.

The occasion has in attendance several Islamic and Christian scholars, traditional and community leaders as well as security agencies.