Borno govt extends curfew by 2 hours

By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Borno State Government yesterday said that, it has approved an increase in the existing curfew in the state by two hours reason being security advice from the military.

Following the extension, Borno residents would now be indoors from 8 p.m. till 6 a.m. starting from yesterday.

The new curfew hours was announced in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Muhammed Bulama and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The Commissioner, said that, the review would be a temporary measure.

The statement reads in part; “The Borno State Government on the advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to inform the general public that the existing curfew regime in the state has been temporarily rescheduled as follows: The curfew as from Tuesday, 2nd January to Friday, 6th January, 2018 will commence from 8pm in the night till 6am in the morning.

“This review is done in the overriding interest of public safety and to ensure that the emerging peace in the State is further consolidated.

“While deeply regretting any inconvenience this adjustment of curfew timing may cause, the Borno State Government craves the understanding and full cooperation of the general public.”