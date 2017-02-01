Borno IDPs commence production of household items

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Some Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state have began large scale production and packaging of various household products which include solid and liquid soap, detergents, pomade, hand bags, among others.

The project was sponsored through s loan allocated to them by the Borno Renaissance Micro Finance Bank, established by Governor Kashim Shettima to promote entrepreneurship in the State.

Governor Shettima had earlier directed the bank to offer a of N5 million to a group of ninety one residents displaced from Gwoza local government area.

The group had registered with the government as Gwoza Soap Makers Association, a cooperative desired to go into mass production of household items.

In fulfillment of their pledge, after days of hard work, representatives of the IDPs, yesterday presented samples of the products to Governor Shettims Shettima at the Government House,Maiduguri.

They named all their products, ‘G.Z. Hijira’. The ‘G.Z’ represent Gwoza with Hijira meaning ‘temporary relocation’ which in their case represent Internal displacement.

The IDP’S told the governor that they want their locally produced products to capture the memory of their displacement and relocation to Maiduguri as a result of attacks on their communities in Gwoza by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

“For a start , we have used part of the funds and produced 118 cartons of solid laundry soap; 86 cartons of small size pomades, hand bags, among others”.

We will be going into bigger scale production but we came to show you what we have started doing since you created this opportunity for us by encouraging us and getting us the money” Musa Ali Gwoza, leader of the IDP’S told Shettima.

Impressed by what he saw, Governor ‎Shettima immediately said that after their products are certified by control agencies, their products will become major features in public hospitals, schools and other Government establishments

This, he said meant to increase their capacity and the economy of the State and to encourage other IDP’S and residents to become productive.

“You have just made my day. This is the kind of progress I love to see. You are all internally displaced persons but rather than fold your arms and wait for aide, you chose to be productive using your talents”.