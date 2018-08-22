Borno records peaceful Sallah

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru Maiduguri

Borno state has recorded another peaceful Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration, with thousands of residents trooping out to eid grounds for prayers.

This is just as Governor Kashim Shettima appealed to the people of the state to live in peace, unity, harmony and tranquility.

The Eid prayers were reportedly peaceful in all parts of the state.

Security was however beefed up in various locations of Maiduguri, with hundreds of military and security personnel deployed.

Governor Shettima, members of his cabinet, members of the state assembly, top politicians and traditional rulers were among thousands of Muslim faithful who observed Eid prayers, marking Eid-el Kabir at Ramat square Eid ground.

The two-raka’at prayers were led by Imam Imam Idaini of Borno.

Delivering sermon themed around love and devotion to Almighty Allah by sacrificing whatever one holds dear for the sake of God, Imam Idaini enjoined Muslims on the need to extend service to God by serving humanity through charitable acts.

Following the Eid prayers, Governor Shettima performed his Eid sacrifice at the Government House by slaughtering his ram Addressing the gathering, he also wished everybody happy Eid el kabir celebration and unpatrolled prosperity in this year and beyond while soliciting for peaceful co- existence among the citizens of the state.

The governor also prayed for God Almighty to grant the state and North east permanent peace and tranquility as well as rich farming season while wishing the people of Borno well in the new Islamic calendar year.

Similarly, Senator Bashir BaKaka Garbai, senator representing Borno Central Senatorial district at the National Assembly on his part thanked God for showing us this remarkable day and appealed for peace and unity amongst the people of the state.

He prayed God to return peace permanently to the State while appealing for people irrespective of their religion, tribe, political affiliation and origin to live in peace with one another and be supportive to each other

The senator further prayed for an end to the Boko Haram insurgency while calling on the people to continue to pray for peace in the state and region.