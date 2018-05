Share This





















A twin blasts has reportedly rocked a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State killing all worshippers and others at a second market within the same area.

Confirming the development today, Chairman of Mubi North Local Government Area,Mr.Musa Bello Ajayi told journalists on phone that all worshipers in the mosque were killed in the blast.

He said security agencies have been deployed to the area. Details later