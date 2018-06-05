Breaking: Uncertainty as NASS holds joint executive session

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa Abuja

The Senate and House of Representatives are currently locked in a joint executive session, over what may be connected with issues surrounding the presiding leaders of the institution.

The two legislative bodies had earlier commenced separate sessions at exactly 11am Tuesday after observing routine legislative rituals of prayer but later collapsed both meetings into one.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had before the closed session of the House, announced at half past 11am that, the Senate would be joining them for a joint executive session.

And at about 12:35pm, the senate moved to join the House for the joint meeting.

While it’s not clear what would form the subject matter of the joint session, it however, may be connected with recent happenings in the polity.

Recall that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and other presiding officers of the legislature had a number of their security details from the Department of State Services (DSS).

Also hot on the front burner is the collapse of talks between the nPDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Our reporter reliably gathered that the will be a joint press conference by the leadership of the National Assembly after the session.(Details later)