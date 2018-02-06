Published On: Tue, Feb 6th, 2018

Buhari appoints Tinubu head of APC reconciliation team

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari  has appointed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to head the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts of the party.

In a statement made available to newsmen Today by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Tinubu’s panel was part of ongoing efforts to improve cohesion within the party.

“The assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation,” he stated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

