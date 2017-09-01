Buhari at Eid-el-Kabir: We’re committed to build a greater Nigeria

Share This





















*As Saraki, Dogara, Masari, Tambuwal sue for unity

By Christiana Ekpa and Musa Adamu

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of the commitment of his administration to build a greater Nigeria.

The president gave this assurance in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians which he personally signed.

He said he would not rest on his oars until Nigerians see the country of their dream.

In the message, the president said, “Once again, I assure you that this administration, which has made the security, economic well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians its priority, will not rest on its oars until we see the Nigeria of our dream.”

The president thanked all Nigerians who prayed for his recovery and have continued to extend their goodwill and support after his return to the country.

He expressed gratitude to Nigerians for the huge support he received from them, saying that this has made him to re-dedicate himself and his administration to the task of building a great nation.

His words; “Indeed your fervent and sincere prayers, which cut across religion, political and ethnic divides, has energised me to re-dedicate myself and this administration to the task of building a great Nigeria.

“On the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration, I appeal to all Nigerians to rise against the odds, keep our prejudices aside and strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity to keep our country together.

“For Muslims all over the world, this celebration is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim.

“As we celebrate, I sincerely believe that our nation can make rapid progress on all fronts if we re-enact the exemplary virtues, typified by Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority.

“We must learn to see ourselves as brothers and sisters from the same heritage, who must come to terms with the African proverb that ‘a family tie is like a tree, it can bend but it cannot break.’”

This just as the President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, called on all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the dreams and aspirations of building a strong, united, economically sound and politically stable country.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid- El-Kabir, while urging all Nigerians irrespective of religion to use the occasion to pray for the greater glory of the country.

He stated that the Muslim festival which falls on Jummat day (Friday) is unique as it carries a dual promise that all prayers offered during the Eid and Jummat have a double assurance of bringing Allah’s blessing to Muslim faithful and their country.

He called on all Muslims to seek Allah’s grace for the peace, unity, security and economic development of the country.

Also, yesterday, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has admonished the Muslim faithful to use the Eid- El Kabir Sallah festival to promote unity, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and the spirit of sacrifice.

In a statement to mark this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, the Speaker, said Nigeria could only fulfill its great potentials as a nation if the citizens continue to foster unity, peace, security and stability as well as show greater respect and love for one another.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a blessed and peaceful Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, the Speaker reiterated his call for sustained prayers for the leadership of the country at all levels.

Similarly, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has called on fellow Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion to rededicate themselves spiritually, morally and physically so that the country may surmount the many challenges threatening its corporate existence.

Felicitating with Muslims on behalf of the Government and people of the state, Governor Masari observed that special religious occasions such as the Eids and Christmas call for as much sober reflection and introspection as celebration, so that we may fully appreciate where we have been, where we are, and where we are going.

According to a statement signed by Abdu Labaran Malumfashi,

SSA Media to the governor, the governor also cautioned against actions, statements and utterances that are capable of jeopardizing the corporate togetherness of Nigeria as united country, saying that “we must avoid recklessness, and excercise restraint and caution in all we do and say, regardless of what our grudges may be since the collective well-being of Nigeria is greater than our individual or regional aspirations”.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto has also urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, charity, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation as the country celebrates Eid-el-Adha.

In a message to commiserate this year’s Eid-el-Adha sallah celebration issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam in Sokoto Thursday, Tambuwal further urged his countrymen and women to always promote acts that enhance national integration and brotherhood.

He described the Sallah period as one that honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to show submission to Allah’s command.

Tambuwal assured the citizens of Sokoto of his determination to make the state a model for good governance, security of lives and property and economic prosperity.

While wishing all Nigerians, especially those of Islamic persuasion a happy Sallah celebration, the Governor appealed to them to continue their prayers for total healing of President Muhammadu Buhari.