Buhari, Atiku commiserate with Michika, ex-Adamawa gov’s family

By Lawrence Olaoye and Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State on the passing away of its first civilian governor, Alhaji Abubakar Saleh Michika, last Saturday.

Also yesterday, former Vice President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his condolences over the death of the pioneer civilian governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Michika.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Femi Adeisna, Buhari commiserated with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the astute administrator, political strategist and community developer, who worked variously with reputable international organisations before bringing his experience and skills to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

The President commended Michika’s strong sense of patriotism and commitment to national development which prompted him to alter his career path from the private sector, and take up public office by contesting and winning the gubernatorial elections in 1992.

The President believed the country will sorely miss the wise counsels, visionary leadership and disciplined lifestyle of the former Adamawa State governor.

The President, who has sent a Federal Government delegation led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, to commiserate with the family, prayers that the almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.

In a press statement released by his media office in Abuja on Sunday, the former Vice President recalled that the late Michika had the honour of pioneering Adamawa State into its democratic journey in 1992 as its first civilian governor under the then governing National Republican Convention (NRC) in the state.

Atiku Abubakar noted that Michika was a banker with the British Bank of West Africa, later worked with John Holt company before venturing into politics.

Atiku Abubakar condoles with the Michika family, people of Michika and the government and people of Adamawa State over the loss.

He prayed to Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and fortitude to the family to bear the loss.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.