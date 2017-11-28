Buhari attends EU-AU summit in Abidjan

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to attend the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Abidjan between November 28-29, 2017.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, The President will participate in working sessions on the Summit theme: “Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development,” and on the margins of the Summit, meet with a number of African Heads of State and their European Union counterparts.

The President will use the occasion of the Summit to reiterate Nigeria’s readiness to work with African and European countries to address the challenges affecting both continents, such as peace and security.

The Nigerian leader will attend the official luncheon to be hosted by the government of Cote d’Ivoire in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government and other delegations.

According to the organizers, 83 Heads of State representing 55 African countries and 28 European countries are slated to attend this high-level meeting.

Delegations from partner countries, the African Union Commission, the European Union Commission, regional and international organizations, will also participate at the Summit.

The governors of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom and Bauchi, Muhammed Abubakar,and some ministers are among the top government officials that will accompany President Buhari.