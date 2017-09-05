Buhari, Badaru congratulate Jigawa pilgrims

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

President Muhammadu Buhari and Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru have congratulated the Jigawa state pilgrims for a successful completion of this year’s hajj exercise.

The congratulatory message was announced by the Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru while speaking to our reporter yesterday shortly after the last batch of Jigawa pilgrims arrived city of Makkah after spending three days in Minna.

The governor who happened to have been in Saudi Arabia as well as among Jigawa state pilgrims that perform this year’s hajj exercise said, he was directed by Mr. President to extend his congratulatory message to all Jigawa pilgrims for a successful completion of 2017 hajj exercise.

The governor maintained that, “ on behalf of President Muhammad Buhari and myself we congratulate you for having chances to be among the few that almighty Allah selected to participated in this year hajj exercise from the beginning up to this moment when the exercise is completed.”

He prayed that, may almighty Allah accept all their prayers as well as being part of those that have been forgiven as a result of the exercise.

Governor Badaru also urged the pilgrims to pray for more health to President Muhammad Buhari as well as to pray for more peace, unity and development of Jigawa state and the Nigeria at large.