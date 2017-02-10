Buhari called me to discuss food security – Dogara

Share This





















•As president meets Tinubu, Akande in London

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi, Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said that President Muhammadu Buhari called him on Wednesday evening to discuss food security in the country.

The speaker stated this on his personal twitter handle, @YakubDogara yesterday, saying that the president talked about what the Executive/ Legislature must do to ensure food security for all Nigerians

He said: “@MBuhari called me yesterday evening. He talked about what the executive/ legislature must do to ensure food security for all Nigerians.

“He said he was pained by the suffering endured by most Nigerians last year and his is resolved not to let events of 2016 repeat themselves.”

“He also asked me to extend his best wishes to all Hon Members”, Dogara tweeted.

This is just as the National leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande met with President Buhari at the Abuja House, London, a news portal the Daily Nigerian has reported.

This confirms earlier report that the president is not in a critical condition or in a hospital as claimed by the opposition.

Several reports have claimed the president may return to the country this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday said he has spoken with President Mohammadu Buhari, who is on medical leave in London, saying that the President is hale and hearty, contrary to speculations in the media that he is critically ill.

In a tweet he sent regarding the issue, Saraki said at 11.35 on Wednesday night that he spoke with the president and he was not only in good spirit but also cracked a joke with him about his attitude of working very late into the night.

“Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight. He was in good spirit and joked about my working late into the night, as usual”, the Senate President @Bukolasaraki on twitter Wednesday 8th of February 2017, 11:35pm.”, according to his official twitter handle.

This comes on the heels of the insistence by top All Progressives Congress (APC) politicians, including the Acting Senate President, Yemi Osinbajo, that the president was hale and hearty, despite claims in various quarters that all is not well with the President.

Recall that the Acting President had, while answering questions from newsmen on the health status of Buhari in Abuja, said he spoke with him and he was hale and hearty, just as he told journalists that he was not under any pressure to resign as a result of the president’s health status.

“I am not under no pressure to resign. I was voted for by the people of this nation, myself and Mr President and so the people of this nation have not asked us to resign. I am absolutely not under any pressure whatsoever. The truth is that there has been no pressure from any source asking me to resign.

“The President is hale and hearty. I spoke to the President just this afternoon and we had a long conversation. He was interested in knowing about the budget process and how far we have gone and the meeting today with the private sector and the economic recovery growth plan and I informed him about the protest march and feedback about what people are saying about the economy.

“He is in good shape. Just like he said in his letter to the National Assembly, he needs to go for a cycle of tests and once he sees the test results and gets medical advice, we expect him very soon.

“I think that the health status of Mr President is an issue that only Mr President would discuss at the appropriate time. Again he is running test and all of that, before you will be able to determine your health status, you must be able to say this is my health status, do the test my doctors have advised me to do and will wait for the outcome of the tests and know my status.”, Osinbajo said.

President Mohammadu Buhari had in a letter to the National Assembly notified the parliament of his plan to take a ten say medical leave, which expired last Sunday, but in another letter to the Senate President last sunday, the President modified the lawmakers that he has extended his medical leave, but did not give specific date of return.

He said this is because he needed to complete his rounds of medical tests which his doctors recommended for him, adding that his return will depend on when the tests are completed.