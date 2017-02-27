Published On: Mon, Feb 27th, 2017

Buhari calls Emir of Katsina on phone over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has placed a telephone call from London to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman, over the death of the latter’s mother, which occurred on Saturday.
Mr. Buhari condoled with the traditional ruler, urging him to take solace in the fact that Aminatu Mai Babban Daki lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity.
“Please be comforted. May Allah accept her soul,” the president said.
The deceased was survived by nine children, and has been buried according to Muslim rites.

