Buhari calls for participation of more women in politics

…backs gender, equal opportunity bill

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on women in the country to participate more in politics so that they could effect the changes desire in governance.

The President, in his remarks at the Women Political Aspirants Summit organised by the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) and National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the President, also backed the Gender and Opportunity Bill currently before the National Assembly.

Buhari who acknowledged that women constitute over 50 percent of voters and are more faithful in politics, thanked them for voting for him in 2015 just as he expressed the hope that they would still do so in 2019.

He said “Let me add my voice to the call on women to contest for political offices and effect the changes they want to see. I am confident that women can make great leaders and move the nation forward.

Finally, I urge all political parties to create the enabling environment for free and fair playing grounds where women can contest elective positions and participate in our political process.”

He continued “Nigeria is a country of opportunities and possibilities. It is blessed with productive and skilled manpower, coupled with resources still being harnessed. With the right leadership at all levels, appropriate mindset and strong institutions, we can attain great heights.

Let me use this opportunity to state that the challenges we have witnessed since 2015 have given way to dividends, which can only increase considerably and translate to better infrastructure, more jobs and more food on the tables of Nigerians.

A few months ago, I met with female parliamentarians and they raised issues concerning the passage of Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill now before the National Assembly and the implementation of 35 percent affirmative action, among others. I am fully in support of both positions because these measures will improve the representation of women in our politics.”