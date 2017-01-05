Buhari carpets Fayose, says N5000 stipend not politics

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has replied the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who accused him of empty propaganda in his claims that he has commenced the monthly payment of N5000 to the porters of the poor in the country.

Buhari who spoke through his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday authenticated the news stressing that he had no cause to lie to Nigerians on the matter.

Asked for reaction to Fayose’s allegation, Adesina said “On N5000 stipend, it was announced specifically from the office of the vice president that the scheme has started in nine states. And then a certain governor came and say it is not true. Is just a matter of who do you believe.

“This is a government that is built on integrity and accountability. This government will not lie to Nigerians, does not lie to Nigerians, in fact anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank, believe it.

So if anybody comes and say it’s politics, it’s not true, choose who to believe. I can tell you that you should believe this government because this government will not lie to you.”