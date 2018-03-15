Buhari commissions N50bn Sunti Sugar coy today

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The Niger State Government has said that all arrangements have been concluded to receive President Muhammadu Buhari on a one- day visit to commission N50 billion Sunti Sugar Company today.

The company which was established in Mokwa local government of Niger state is to create jobs for about 10,000 people.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso made the disclosure at a press briefing yesterday in Government House, Minna.

He said that adequate security has been mobilized to ensure protection of lives and properties before, during and after the president’s visit.

Ketso who was optimistic however, called on the citizens to be law abiding and to give a warm reception to the Mr President just as the state was known for its hospitality.

He hinted that the state government has no share in the company but was able to provide better enabling atmosphere for its successful take off which he assured would be sustained.

In same vein, the Niger state Police Command has reassured adequate plans to ensure hitch free visit of the President.

The command PPRO, ASP Muhammad Abubakar in a statement warned that any person or group of persons who organizes, engages, abates any act of violence or conduct capable of undermining the security of Mr President or success of his visit will be treated as a threat to national security and will face full wrath of the law.