Buhari committed to developing Nigeria, Masari reassures

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has restated the

commitment of the President Muhammad Buhari led government to continue

executing reform programmes aimed at developing the country.

Masari was speaking when he received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmummini kabir Usman during the popular *HAWAN BARIKI* at old Government House, Katsina.

Governor Masari explained that it was 1/4 of what the previous regime realized that President Buhari got in 3 years that made him to execute voluminous projects.

He revealed that the APC administration had completed the dreaded bad portion of Mokwa – Ilorin on Lagos to Abuja Express road, adding that work had reached advance stage on Mambila Hydroelectric power project.

On security, Governor Masari noted that security agents especially the military now operating from Katsina Airport have achieved success in overcoming the killings in Zamfara, Kaduna and Rugu forests that stretched up to Niger Republic, stressing that there was however need for citizens to volunteer useful information on the hideouts of hoodlums and miscreants in the forests.

He also spoke at length on the dangers of drug abuse, which he said had gone out of proportion with housewives now engaged in sales and taking of dangerous substances throughout the state.

The Governor also asked citizens to take advantage of extension by INEC to obtain Permanent Voters Card.

Masari announced that aspirants from all walks of life would come out seeking for elective positions and therefore asked people of Katsina state to shine their eyes and vote for credible people in the APC for prosperity in future., stressing that youths must not allow themselves to be used to ferment trouble during the campaign and elections proper.

On complaint in delay in the dispensation of justice by the Emir, the Governor blamed the judiciary, the police and to some extent human right groups.

Earlier, in a remarks, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmummini kabir Usman said whatever befalls a Muslim is from God and should be taken as such adding however that nowadays Muslims do not believe in destiny attributing whatever befalls on them on the current administration.

He cautioned against negative behaviour by Muslims, adding that Muslims must live as ordained by God.

The Emir also kicked against open defecations by people, which he said is the source of outbreak of various diseases in the state.

Alhaji Abdulmummini said UNICEF visited him and pledged to provide pit latrines but to date the FUND had not fulfilled that pledge.

He asked people in the Emirate to embrace maintenance culture on projects provided by government to improve their wellbeing, adding that people should learn to become owners of such projects to guard against vandalization.

The Emir called on graduates to stop waiting for white collar jobs and embrace the art of establishing small and medium scale enterprises for them to become employers of labour.

He asked youths to stop running away from taking career with the military because of laziness, adding that some of the recently recruited youths turn back the employment describing it as a sad development.

Alhaji Abdulmummini also spoke at length on the dangers of drug abuse, saying recently some children brought to his palace their father who took to taking dangerous substances.