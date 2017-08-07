Buhari condemns Anambra church killings, assured of security

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Ozubulu Church killings in Anambra State by a yet to be identified gunmen.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, described the incident as “an appalling crime against humanity and unspeakable sacrilege.”

The President said “there was no justification whatsoever to target Church worshippers and kill them in cold blood.”

He said this kind of atrocity “plumbs the depth of depravity and extreme cruelty of the kind that words cannot adequately express.”

According to the President, there is no religion that does not lay constant emphasis on the sanctity of life, and that “all Nigerians must rise up and speak with one voice against these remorseless evil men.”

While expressing his deep felt sympathy with the families of the victims, the Church leadership and the government of Anambra State, Buhari has reassured all Nigerians of his administration’s firm and uncompromising commitment to protect their lives and property at all times.