Buhari Condoles Sen. Goje over wife’s death

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the news of the death of of Hajiya Yalwa, Senator Danjuma Goje’s wife.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari in a condolence letter issued yesterday said he was deeply touched by the demise of Goje’s wife.

According to the President, the death of a wife shakes the foundation of the family unit because of her role in the upbringing of the children and in keeping the family happy.

The President, while extending his condolences to the Senator and his entire family over the tragic loss, prayed to Allah to bless the soul of deceased and grant those she left behind the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.