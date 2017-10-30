Buhari congratulates Balarabe Musa at 81

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former civilian governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as he clocks 81 years.

The President, in a statement made available newsmen by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, as a “man of unassailable integrity and untainted record of public service.”

In a tribute to Musa, Buhari said “even Musa’s worst enemies and critics cannot dispute his remarkable reputation for integrity and selfless service to the people.”

According to the President, “Balarabe Musa is one of Nigeria’s brightest stars of integrity and sterling principles”, adding that, “the octogenarian has lived to his reputation by avoiding any conduct associated with corruption and dishonour.”

The President recalled that his close association with Alhaji Musa in the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) had enabled him “to appreciate the radical politician’s patriotism and his commitment to build strong opposition in the country in order to deepen democracy.”

He also praised Musa’s independent-mindedness, stressing that the principled politician can criticise even his friends, associates and allies when it comes to politics.

Buhari urged other politicians and younger citizens in particular to emulate Musa’s virtuous life of integrity, selflessness and patriotism in order to make Nigeria achieve progress.

The President said politics is public service and not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight at the expense of the ordinary people or the voters.

He prayed that God will continue to bless the elder statesman with better health, more wisdom and longer life in the service of the country.