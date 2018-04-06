Buhari congratulates Bio on victory in S/Leone Presidential run-off poll

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Julius Maada Bio on his victory as the new President of Sierra Leone after the presidential election run-off on March 31.

According g to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President commended the people of Sierra Leone on the successful conduct of the presidential election run-off as well as the parliamentary and local council elections held on March 7, 2018.

With the elections concluded and following the trend of recently held peaceful elections in West Africa, Buhari urged all stakeholders in Sierra Leone to work together for the peace, security and development of the country.

He enjoined all those with grievances over the outcome of the elections to seek constitutional means of resolving them, stressing that nothing should be done to endanger the peace and stability of the country in particular and the sub-region in general.

The Nigerian leader saluted the resilient spirit of Sierra Leoneans, who have clearly demonstrated their ability to manage their own affairs and consolidate on the country’s progress after a post-conflict era.

The President also commended the immediate past president, Ernest Bai Koroma, for his commitment to a credible electoral process and spirited efforts at bringing stability and positive changes to the nation during his presidency.

The President looked forward to working with Bio for the growth, prosperity and stability of their nations, and West Africa.