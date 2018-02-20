Buhari congratulates Dosunmu-Awolowo at 70

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s former Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, on her 70th birthday today.

According to his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the Awolowo family, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in celebrating the landmark age, in a life that has over the years been lined with service to her fatherland, and humanity, as a medical doctor, diplomat and philanthropist.

The President believed the former Ambassador’s representation of the country at different fora, local and international, reflect her unbridled passion to see Nigeria succeed and grow to be among the most influential countries in the world.

As the Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, President Buhari affirms that Dr Awolowo-Dosunmu has upheld the legacies of good and free education, effective and accessible healthcare systems that indelibly inscribed her father’s political philosophy in the history of Nigeria, with many still testifying of the benefits after several decades, he noted.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Dr. Awolowo-Dosunmu longer life, robust health and more wisdom to serve the country and humanity.