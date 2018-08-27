Buhari congratulates ex-Adamawa gov, Nyako, at 75

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (Rtd), as he turns 75 on 27th August, 2018.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari felicitated with all family members, friends, professional and political associates of the renowned farmer, who served the country for many years as a former Governor of Niger State, Chief of Naval Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, with remarkable honours.

The President extolled Nyako’s successful investment in agriculture and establishing of an international business network in animal husbandry and horticulture, especially with the export of mangos, which further underscores Nigeria’s versatility and capacity in commodities.

He prayed that the almighty God will continue to refresh Nyako’s mind and strength as he grows older, and grant him the grace to keep serving his country.