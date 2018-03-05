Buhari congratulates ex-Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Onigbinde, at 80

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari joined all sportsmen and sports loving Nigerians to congratulate former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday today.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his

Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President felicitated with the highly respected football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans, on the landmark of turning an octogenarian, with all the retinue of awards, recognitions and achievements to celebrate at national, continental and global levels.

The President believed Onigbinde’s feat as a coach, which included leading the national team to the FIFA World Cup in 2002, and his strides at taking teams to continental tournaments like the African Nations Cup and the African Clubs Champions Cup, will always be cherished and remembered as milestone attainments for the nation.

At 80, the President affirmed that the wealth of experience garnered over the years by the former national team adviser, the leadership skills acquired, will be most useful in inspiring the national team, upcoming footballers and the local league in the country to greater heights.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Onigbinde longer years on earth, more strength and wisdom to keep serving the country.