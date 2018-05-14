Buhari congratulates Fayemi for winning Ekiti APC guber ticket

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former governor of Ekiti State and Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, for winning the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the July 14, 2018 governorship elections.

The President in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, commended all the participants in the keenly contested position, who passionately worked hard to serve the state as governors, urging them to keep upholding the values and philosophy of the party by supporting the APC candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Buhari expressed the believe that Fayemi’s track record in the state as a reformist, with a penchant for building educational infrastructure and promoting the welfare of the ordinary people, will bolster his chances at the forthcoming polls.

The President noted that the successful primaries in the state, with more than 30 aspirants, further validate the credentials of the APC on internal democracy, and its preparedness to take the country to another level of development.