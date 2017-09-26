Buhari congratulates German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined world leaders and well-wishers in congratulating German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her re-election.

The President in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina felicitated with the German Chancellor’s party for producing leadership for the country for over 12 years, and winning another opportunity to sustain the legacy of good work.

The President recalled his interactions with Chancellor Merkel over the years, especially at the G8 meeting in 2015 and during his visit to Germany in 2016, coming away with a strong impression of her commitment to building stronger ties across the world.

Buhari wished the German Chancellor a successful tenure.