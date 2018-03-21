Buhari congratulates Putin, Merkel, urges peace, stability

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s commitment to global peace and stability as he congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the Russian leader.

Also, the President has congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on her re-election for another term.

According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President in a letter on behalf of himself, the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said Putin’s “success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence” Russians have in his leadership.

He also urged his Russian counterpart to “see this victory as a base to continue to promote international peace and stability.”

Buhari assured Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a stronger and mutually beneficial relation with the Russian Federation under your watch.”

He said he looked forward to continue working with the Russian leader “to strengthen our defence, trade and technical partnerships as well as promotion of private sector participation in all sectors of our economies.”

ON Merkel, a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Buhari in a letter to the German leader, stated that he was “most delighted to learn of the successful conclusion of the inter-Party negotiations to form a new Government after the last election in Germany.”

He told Chancellor Merkel that her victory “is a testimony of your hard-work, competence and trust of the German people, qualities which are much admired in many parts of the world especially here in Africa.”

Stressing that “We greatly value your humanity and concern for refugees,” the Nigerian leader, on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wished his German counterpart and her new Cabinet, “a successful new term of office.”

“We look forward to greater cooperation between our two countries as we strive to confront shared challenges,” he wrote.