Buhari congratulates Tejuoso at 80

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Osile of OkeOna of Egbaland, His Royal Highness Oba AdedapoAdewaleTejuoso on his 80th birthday, February 19th, 2018.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina,

Buhari joined the government and people of Ogun State, all sons and daughters of Egbaland, family and friends of the royal father in celebrating the grace of wisdom, strength and courage that has translated into many years of laudable achievements before, and after he ascended his fathers’ throne.

The President commended Tejuoso’s strong sense of patriotism, broadmindedness and timely interventions on critical national issues, while also extolling his visionary leadership over his domain by always ensuring peaceful co-existence, promoting tolerance and constantly reminding citizens of their civic duties.

As the royal father turns an octogenarian, the President believed his repertoire of wisdom, many years of experience in handling multi-cultural issues, and the network of friends he has acquired across the country, and the globe, will be most useful in the current drive to reposition the country for greater glory.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Oba Tejouso longer life and good health to continue serving his people and the country.