Buhari constitutes board of Solid Minerals Development Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja approved the constitution of the Board of Solid Minerals Development Fund.

A statement by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development said Mr. Buhari charged the seven-member board to carry out its duties diligently.

The statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mohammed Abbas, said that the board had Uba Malami from Nasarawa State, a geologist and former Vice-President of the Abuja Chambers of Commerce, as Chairman.

Members of the board are Demola Gbadegesin, a mining investor and electrical engineer from Oyo State, and Theo Iseghohi, Managing Director of Nishan Industries Limited, who hails from Edo.

Other members are Samuel Eze, an accountant and former banker from Ebonyi State; Fatima Shinkafi, a chemist from Zamfara; Uwatt Bassey Uwatt from Akwa Ibom and Yinka Mubarak.(NAN)