Buhari declares war on illegal arms

•Vows to prosecute offenders

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari had assured Nigerians of all support of the Federal Government needed by security agencies to bring lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.

After presiding over the Security Council meeting yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote in his Twitter handle: “Today I presided over a Meeting of the Security Council. We fully understand the seriousness & urgency of Nigeria’s security issues, and are determined to implement carefully considered solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time.”

The President, in subsequent tweet, continued: “One of the resolutions from our Security Meeting today is that all our law enforcement agencies must take intelligence-gathering and sharing much more seriously. The Police and DSS especially have been charged to step up their efforts and capacity in this regard.

“Our law enforcement agencies must at all times stay ahead of bandits and criminals, wherever they are across the country, by efficiently gathering, sharing and acting on credible Intelligence. I am assuring that we will give them all the support needed to succeed.

“Let me also assure that all persons arrested so far, including those arrested for illegally possessing arms, will be duly prosecuted. I urge judicial officers to be alive to responsibilities in this regard, to enable the speedy dispensation of justice.”

Those in attendance at the meeting included the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Interior, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others were Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); Lawal Daura, Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The service chiefs at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff; Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

Others in the enlarged meeting were the heads of Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Prisons Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.