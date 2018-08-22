Buhari deserves second term, Shehu Sani reiterates

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Comrade Shehu Sani has explained reasons Nigerians should re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party ,All Progressives Congress Party come 2019.

Addressing journalists at his Kaduna residence yesterday shortly after celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah with People Living With Disabilities in the State , Senator Shehu Sani said President has proved to be trustworthy leader ,who is committed to progress and development of Nigeria and so deserved to be voted again.

According to the lawmaker , the performance of the present administration under the leadership of President Buhari has done more for the good of the nation than the perceived challenges, which he said concerted efforts are being made to address them.

While describing President Buhari as a symbol of integrity, whose transparency and achievements outweighed the weaknesses and challenges, he however said ,” It would amount to self deception and denial to say that in the last three years, there have not been challenges in the country, there are challenges between the APC as a party and governance.

“But President Buhari has been able to summon the courage to fight corruption and corrupt officials, improved on the economy and restored the good image of the country among comity of nations.

” The present administration under President Buhari has earned the country an exceptional and outstanding recognition globally.

“The present administration has completed projects and initiated new ones, activities of the insurgents has reduced to the barest minimum and today Nigeria is Kore peaceful than in the past.

Meanwhile, he said, issues of unemployment, level of poverty among Nigerians is something that is worrisome but reiterated that ”the achievements of this present administration outweighed the weaknesses and challenges, hence President Buhari and APC should be reelected.