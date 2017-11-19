Buhari didn’t support sack of 22,000 teachers in Kaduna- Saraki’s aide

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Kaduna state All Progressives Congress ‎ Chieftain, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed has said President Muhammadu Buhari never supported the sacking of primary school teachers in Kaduna state.

‎According to him, the president only said he supported educational reforms carried out by the state governor but not the sacking of teachers.

Baba Ahmed disclosed this while answering a question on the state governor\’s decision to sack 21,000 teachers that failed the competency test during a weekly Hausa programme Babban Gammo aired on DITV/Alheri Radio as monitored on Saturday.

‎

‎He said because the president supported educational reforms doesn’t mean he wanted teachers to be sacked.

‘ I listened to the comment made by the president in English and thank God we understand the language. The president only said he supported the governor\’s educational reform. He never said he supported the sacking of teachers.

‘ I think those spreading rumours that President is supporting sacking of primary teachers should stop that because they are only lying and denting his image,\’ he said.

Baba Ahmed who is the Chief of Staff in Office of the Senate President also said they are not against genuine reform in the educational sector but the approach is not right.

‎He pointed out that even though he was not the Federal government spokesman he believe President Buhari will never support sacking of 21,000 primary school teachers. ‎

‎

Baba Ahmed added that Kano and Sokoto states have done similar reform in their educational sector without sacking any teacher.

He explained that there are teachers in Federal Colleges of Education under the federal government that equally needed to be trained but none was sacked.‎