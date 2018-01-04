Buhari, Dogara, Atiku, others mourn Lawal Kaita

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye , Lateef Ibrahim, Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja, Mohammed Ibrahim Kaduna, and Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed to the family and the people of the Katsina state through the Katsina Emirate, his sincere sympathy and condolences on the loss of a renowned statesman and politician, Lawal Kaita.

“Kaita’s passing away is a big loss to Katsina state and the nation,’’Buhari said.

The President said that the contribution of the former governor to the country’s political and economic development will always be remembered.

He also sent a government delegation, made up of ministers and senior government officials, to the burial of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita in Katsina yesterday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his media aide, the Federal Government delegation was led by the Minister of State Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Speaking on behalf of the deceased’s family and the people of Katsina Emirate, Alhaji Musa Hassan Sada, and the Kauran Katsina, Alhaji Abdulkadir Rimi expressed appreciation to the President for sharing the sad moment with them.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has similarly expressed sadness over the demise of a second Republic Governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Lawal Kaita who died at the age of 85.

In a statement, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker described the late elder statesman as a man of outstanding character and a committed democrat, who devoted his life to working for the development of democracy in Nigeria.

While noting the exploits and positive contributions of the late Alhaji Kaita as a member of Constituent Assembly that midwifed Nigeria’s Constitution and Governor of old Kaduna state, Dogara said he would continue to be remembered for his selfless service, patriotism and abiding faith in the unity and progress of the country.

Also yesterday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the late Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, as a fearless democrat whose immense contribution to Nigeria’s democratic struggles would be etched in brass.

Reacting to the demise of Kaita at 85, the former Vice President said Kaita, who was his political associate, was a man of remarkable virtues who inspired whoever interacted with him.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has also expressed sadness over the death of respected elder and former governor of old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Imam Imam, the governor said Mr. Kaita made invaluable contributions to the development of the country.

“Nigeria will remember the deceased as a man who gave his best years towards the development of multi-party politics.,” he added.

In his reaction, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai described the former governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Lawal Kaita as a role model for present and future leaders in the country.

According to him, late Kaita in his life time exhibited courage in leadership and patriotism in all his political engagements.

In a statement signed by Governor El-Rufai’s Spokesman Samuel Aruwan made available to newsmen, described him as a quintessential leader.

Also, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received the news of the death of Mr. Kaita, one of its foundation members, with shock; adding that the deceased was a bridge-builder.

“Nigeria has lost one of its illustrious elder statesmen, a bridge builder and democrat.

“Late Kaita will be remembered for his humility, commitment to national unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.

“May Allah grant his soul eternal peace in Aljanna Firdaus,’’ the ACF said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has also mourned the death of , Alhaji Lawal Kaita.

In a statement signed by the National publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, condolences with his family, government, Katsina Emirate and people of his home state of Katsina and Kaduna state where he governed under the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Kaita who died Tuesday night in Abuja has been buried yesterday at old Dan Marna graveyard in the ancient city of Katsina.

The body of the Lawal Kaita was conveyed to the Katsina emir’s palace for the funeral prayer at about 1: 50 pm where the funeral prayer was conducted by Imam Mustapha at around 2: 30 pm before its eventual burial at Tsohon Dan Marna graveyard.