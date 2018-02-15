Buhari, Dogara, NANS mourn 21 Bauchi students

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye and Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has has also sent his condolences to the Government of Bauchi State over the loss of 21 students and teachers following a vehicular accident on their way to Kano for an excursion.

The President prayed to Allah to accept the souls of the deceased and forgive their sins.

The President has also expressed sadness over the death of the former chairman, Bank of the North, Alhaji Muhammad Lugga who died after a prolonged illness.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said he was deeply touched by the passing of the prominent banker and politician.

The President recalled with pride how Lugga used his extensive experience to revive the defunct Bank of the North which was at verge of collapse on account of poor management.

He extended his condolences to the Government of Zamfara State and family of the late Lugga and prayed to Allah to forgive his gentle soul.

In another message, President Buhari also expressed his deep sympathies to the Baba-Ahmed family, the government and people of Kaduna state over the death of Mahmoon, a reputable journalist known for courage, statesmanship and professionalism.

Also yesterday, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Tuesday evening broke down in tears after receiving the sad news of the demise of 21 students of Government Secondary School Misau, Bauchi state in a ghastly motor accident.

The students, who were accompanied by three teachers and their driver, were on their way to Kano State for an educational excursion when the unfortunate incident occurred.

A statement issued by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan quoted him as saying; “I am deeply saddened by the untimely and sudden death of these children. They died while pursuing education and in a quest for knowledge as future leaders of our country.”

“This is a national tragedy of monumental proportion and a huge loss to the country. These children embodied our hopes and aspirations for a better society and their sudden death is a big loss to Nigeria because only God knows what they could have become in the future.”

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to their parents, students and teachers of Government Secondary School Misau, Misau Emirate Council and the entire Bauchi State over this tragic incident.”

Hon Dogara said no amount of words would be enough to console their parents but prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace and may we never witness this again.”

Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State over the death of 21 students and three teachers in a road accident.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, expressed the sympathy in a statement issued in Enugu.

“NANS received with shock the sad news of the death of the students of Government Day Junior Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, alongside their teachers in a ghastly motor accident on Kano-Gaya Road.

“We commiserate with the parents and relatives of the victims as well as extend our sympathy to the management of the school, Bauchi State Wing of NUT and friends of the victims,’’ the association said.

NANS called for thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) deeply mourns the tragic death of 21 students, three teachers and a driver of Government Secondary School (GSS) Misau, Bauchi following a ghastly motor accident while returning from an educational excursion in Kano state on Tuesday.

The party in a statement issued yesterday, said “the death of our loved ones is very sad and never easy to accept, particularly when it is unexpected and they are young. Indeed, the country has lost a young and vibrant generation of students who could have contributed to national development and humanity.

“Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the families, friends, fellow students, school management, government and people of Bauchi State over the terrible loss. We pray that the Almighty God comforts them and grant the dead eternal rest.”