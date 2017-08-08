Buhari doing better than Jonathan on economy – Osinbajo

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing better that his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, despite the dwindling resources available to it.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this yesterday while receiving a Nigerian medical genius based in Houston, United States of America, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye.

Olutoye distinguished himself in the medical field by leading a team which carried out a successful surgery on a foetus in the US, a novel feat in medicine.

He won global acclaim for achieving the feat.

The Acting President said the actual challenge in the country was not non availability of resources but its management.

He said, “the problem is not the about the availability of resources, but it’s the management,” recalling how it is that the Federal Government is now doing more when funds are scarce than in the days when oil was selling at over $100 per barrel.

“When we were making over a $100 per barrel, we were owing oil JVC cash calls, not able to pay salaries and owing contractors. Now that we are down in earnings by 60%, we have sorted out the problem of cash calls and are able to support states to pay salaries.”

Crude sold over $100 per barrel throughout the period of former President Jonathan’s administration.

Osinbajo continued “this country can be well run, we produce the best in every way, but it will take a lot of doing, by good men and women. This is what i have learnt in the past over two years here. If we do the right things, day by day, we’ll change and improve the Nigerian situation significantly.”

He pointed out that Nigeria produces the best in every way as its citizens continue to shine in various ways around the world.

The Acting President added that as the Buhari’s administration continues to do what is right in public service, the country is bound to reach the top globally as a people.

On the medical genius, Osinbajo said “In a rare medical feat that drew global applause, Olutoye brought out a foetus from a mother-Margaret Boemer’s womb to remove a tumour from the foetus, and then restored the unborn baby to the womb successfully. The mother then continued to carry the pregnancy to term, and later on, delivered the baby safely and well. She named her Lynlee Hope.”

He told Olutoye who was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by members of his family including his wife and parents that “our country continues to shine in various ways, your achievement is remarkable in every sense. People are bound to wonder. It’s the kind that fables are made of. And this is from someone who is Nigerian-trained.”

Speaking earlier, Olutoye attributed his medical successes in the US to his Nigerian training and education up till the university. He is a graduate of Medicine from the then University of Ife.

“All we have achieved from primary to university is from Nigeria, and I believe that Nigeria will surpass what we have achieved out there,” he said.