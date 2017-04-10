Buhari felicitates with Dangote at 60

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Africa’s renowned businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his 60th birthday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the business world, Dangote’s friends and family in congratulating the Forbes’ rated richest African and black man for his patriotism and kind heartedness in always making sacrifices to safeguard the health of the nation, most remarkably the polio and Ebola interventions.

The President believed the global business mogul remains a shining example of the virtues of choosing entrepreneurship from an early age, treading the path of diligence, perseverance and continuous learning to build some of the world’s largest manufacturing and distribution companies, with household names in Nigeria and beyond.

As Dangote clocks 60, Buhari commended the humility, simplicity and cosmopolitan outlook of the entrepreneur who defied ethnic and religious persuasions in extending support to the poor and vulnerable, providing employment opportunities without discrimination, while inspiring and mentoring young Nigerians to greatness.

The President acknowledged Dangote’s role in bolstering the economy through continuous engagement and counseling of governments on best practices in promoting the ease of doing business.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Dangote more wisdom, good health and longer life to serve his country and humanity.