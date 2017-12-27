Buhari felicitates with Dogara at 50

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as he turned 50 years yesterday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the National Assembly, the Nigerian Bar Association, friends and family of the erudite and charismatic leader in celebrating the years of remarkable achievements and awards that have culminated into this golden jubilee.

The President extolled Dogara’s humility, simplicity and discipline in providing exceptional leadership for the lower house for over two years by diligently bridging the gaps and creating a harmonious atmosphere for debates and exchange of ideas for national development.

The President affirmed that the Speaker’s personal attributes of selflessness, maturity and friendliness have substantially eased the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arm, resulting in the passage of bills that directly impact the livelihood of Nigerians.

Recalling his personal interactions with the Speaker, and having followed his political trajectory in the House of Representatives, Buhari believed that Nigeria’s future can only be secured with great leadership by younger Nigerians, who are fired with the zeal to build one great nation that everyone can call a home.

The President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the

Speaker longer life, good health and wisdom to serve the country and

humanity.