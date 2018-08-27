Buhari felicitates with ex-Petroleum minister, David-West at 82

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof. Tam David-West, on his 82nd birthday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined family members, friends and colleagues of the erudite scholar and social critic in celebrating all the years of sacrifice in serving the country he loves so much and worked hard to see grow, especially for the benefit of the poor and underprivileged.

The President believed David-West’s contribution to the economic and political architecture of Nigeria and his clear reasoning, wisdom and guidance through the transition phases to democracy will always be remembered and respected.

Buhari commended the former minister, who also served as Federal Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, for always holding leaders to account, assuring him that his views on good governance remain invaluable.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Prof. David-West longer life and good health.