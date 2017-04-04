Buhari felicitates with first female SAN, Solanke, at 85

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with an eminent lawyer, administrator and the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Folake Solanke, on her 85th birthday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined all members of the Bar and the Bench, her friends and family in celebrating the landmark age of the octogenarian, who has won many awards and recognitions, including the Commander Order of the Niger (CON), for her courage in pursuing the truth, and advocating a better life for the less privileged.

The president extolled the legal luminary for the patriotism she has demonstrated over the years in speaking against poor governance, and always making herself available in times of need, like working variously as Commissioner in Western Nigeria and Chairperson of the first television network in Africa, Western Nigeria Television Broadcasting Corporation.

As a leading light in her profession, Buhari believed Chief Solanke’s achievement has been an inspiration to many Nigerians, especially young women, who earnestly yearn to pursue rewarding careers.

Buhari prayed that God will grant Chief Solanke good health and longer life to serve her country.