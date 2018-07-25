Buhari felicitates with Sen. Adamu at 72

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on his 72nd birthday anniversary.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu p, the President joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Assembly, family and friends of the party chieftain in celebrating the grace of many years bestowed by God, which have been largely devoted to serving the nation and humanity.

The President commended Adamu for his loyalty and steadfastness in the shared cause of pursuing the betterment of the country, particularly in ensuring that democracy and development work symbiotically to improve the lives of Nigerians.

As he turns 72, President assured the lawmaker that posterity will be kind in recollecting his many achievements and contributions to national development especially as he consistently advised on the need for a diversified economy driven by agriculture and his relentless advocacy for unity, peace and harmonious co-existence.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Adamu longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation.