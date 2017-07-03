Buhari govt not hijacked by cabals, says Capt. Din(rtd)

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Retired Captain Joseph Mangtup Din has debunked allegations that Buhari administration has been hijacked by the cabals, saying that, “The Buhari I know for 53 years won’t allow himself to be hijacked by anybody.”

He also said that, the current ill health of President Muhammadu Buha would not stop him ( Buhari) from governing the country.

The captain stated this in an interview with journalists during his 80th birthday celebration held at his residence in Jos .

While reacting to the allegation made by the Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State that President Buhari was on life supporting machine, the Captain urged Nigerians to ignore the governor who was looking for relevance in Nigerian political arena.

According to him, “I don’t know what was wrong with Governor Fayose, how can he be talking about somebody’s health? Is he a medical doctor? He wasn’t qualified to talk about it, I called people to ignore him, what he was saying has no relevance. Even if Buhari is walking with crutches he can still rule, until his tenure expired. How can he said Buhari should resign, he is a fool.”

Din added that Nigeria is not ready for restructuring because of recession, urging for more time to be dedicated for the recovery of looted monies and fight against insurgency.

“I am not saying there shouldn’t be restructuring, but our programme for now is not restructuring. We have time for everything, when time comes we would attend to it, but for now we want all monies stolen to be recovered for the betterment of masses.”