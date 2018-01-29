Buhari greets ex-Labour Minister, Wogu, on 53rd birthday

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Ngozi Wogu, on his 53rd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement made available by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined all well-wishers, political associates, family and friends to celebrate with the diligent grassroots mobiliser, whose interest in community development and national integration has remained upward and commendable.

The President extolled Wogu’s versatility and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project, serving variously as Vice Chairman and Chairman of a local council, lawmaker and a minister.

Buhari prayed that God will grant the former minister and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) long life, good health and strength to serve the nation and humanity.