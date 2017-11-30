Buhari hints on seeking re-election in 2019

Share This





















•Wants confirmation of 10 CCB nominees

By Lawrence Olaoye and Christiana Ekpa Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abidja, Côte D’Ivoire hinted that he may bid for a return to the seat of power as the President in 2019.

Buhari gave the hint jocularly while interacting with the Nigerian community in Côte D’Ivoire on Tuesday night.

The President was in Abidjan for the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.

Even though a National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had declared that the President would go through the due process to emerge the flagbearer of the party, some governors on the platform of the party had already endorsed his candidature ahead of the yet to be scheduled primary.

The President had while apologizing for keeping those that came for the interactive session waiting, explained that he insisted on having governors Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State so that Nigerians in Côte d’Ivoire from the two states would be happy that he was accompanied by their governors and that might earn him votes in future.

“First, I want to apologize for keeping you for too long seating. This is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting. This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians if you tell them that their governors were in the accompany of the President, I think that will be another vote for me the future. I’m very pleased that they were able to turn up,” he said.

Reacting to gratitude expressed to his administration by the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, who was also at the meeting, Buhari said his support for the former minister to clinch the exalted job was to confirm his earlier claim that he belonged to everybody and to nobody in particular.

He said, “the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), who forgot to mention that he was serving in the PDP government as minister but all the same I picked him and recommended him for AfDB. I think it emphasized what I said during my swearing in that I’m for everybody, I’m for nobody. As long as you are a Nigerian be prepared to be on the receiving end from me.”

The President also thanked the national leader, of the All Progressive Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was also in his entourage, for bringing him a beautiful piece of information which he was not aware of until now.

Buhari however did not disclose what piece of information it was but promised to discuss it in detail with Tinubu.

According to him, “I also thank our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has brought me a very beautiful piece of information which I was not aware of until I sat down and read it this evening (Tuesday night). Thank you very much for your hard work and I will discuss that paper with you.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has written the Senate, requesting it to confirm 10 nominees of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB).

Senate President , Bukola Saraki, who read the president ’s letter on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, said the letter is seeking urgent confirmation of the president ’s nominees.

The letter stated in compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1( 2 ) and 1 ( 3 ) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004 , the president wrote to request the confirmation of the nominees .

“The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith . It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees .

“Please accept Mr . Senate President, my assurances of my highest consideration ,” the letter said.

The nominees are:

Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West

Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West

Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South South

Danjuma Sado , member , Edo South

Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central

Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa , North Central

S.F . Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West

Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West

Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East

Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East

