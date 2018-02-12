Buhari, IBB, ACF mourn John Shagaya

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Presidency yesterday evening expressed sadness over the tragic accident that led to the death of Senator John Shagaya.

Senator Shagaya was Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees of Arewa Consultative Forum, a former Internal Affairs (Interior) Minister and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He died in an auto crash along Jos-Langtang road yesterday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this in a statement made available to journalists that President Buhari offered his condolences to the Shagaya family, friends, the government and people of Plateau State.

“President Buhari prays that God almighty will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest.”

The statement read in part, “The President pays tribute to the great Nigerian whose legacies will live on in the patriotic work he did as a military officer who rose to the position of a General, and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic that ably represented the Plateau Southern zone.

“The President affirms that at each step of his distinguished career in national service and politics, Gen. Shagaya brought his deep convictions and discipline to national, regional and community assignments and was ready to always offer his best to the development and stability of the country.”

Equally, Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has mourned the passing of Gen Shagaya, father of Army Chief, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, and Veteran broadcaster, Baba Ahmed.

His condolence was contained in a statement he issued Sunday night.

It read: “I received with great shock the sudden demise of one of the brilliant retired military officers, General John Shagaya this Sunday from a ghastly motor accident.

“Late General Shagaya until his death had been an ardent supporter of the unity of Nigeria as a nation and a peace builder irrespective of ethnicism, tribalism and religious bigotry.

“Equally, my condolences go to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai on the demise of his father a veteran of the Nigerian Army at the age of 103.

“Similarly, I condole members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm over the demise of veteran broadcaster Late Mahmood Baba Ahmed who died at the age of 74.

“My heartfelt condolences go to all their families, friends and well-wishers.

“May Almighty God comfort their families for the irreparable losses.”

On its part, the Arewa Consultative Forum also, on Sunday, described the death of its Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Senator John Shagaya, as shocking.

The ACF, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Biu, said the late Shagaya would be remembered for his selfless service to his fatherland.

“Nigeria has lost one of its fineness politician, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life.

“ACF extends its condolences to the Shagaya family, the government and the good people of Plateau state and all Nigerians over the demise of Senator John N Shagaya. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” the Forum added.

He was recently appointed as the Chairman, Governing Council, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was born in Langtang North, on September 2, 1942. Until his demise, he was a chieftain of the APC in Plateau State.